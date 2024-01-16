Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Head of the Dreadwyrm

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An impressive objet d'art depicting the head of the dreadwyrm, Bahamut. ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Wootz Ingot
2
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
2
Item Icon
ADS Illuminant
2
Item Icon
Burning Auricle
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

FF14 Summoner Job Guide: Shadowbringers Changes, Rework, & Skills
Nerium
FFXIV Endwalker: Full Breakdown of Magic and Ranged DPS Changes Up to Level 90
Michael Higham
FFXIV Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week – April 22, 2022
Nerium