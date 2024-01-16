Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Burning Auricle
Stone - Item Level 130
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A crystallized fragment of the dreadwyrm Bahamut's burning heart.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
19 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
How to Get the Phaethon Mount and Burning Horn in FFXIV
Mike Williams
How to Get the Chrysomallos Mount in FFXIV
Mike Williams
,
Ian Taylor
How to Get the Magitek Avenger G1 Mount in FFXIV
Mike Williams