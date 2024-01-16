Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hat Stand

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A hat stand designed in the alpine fashion.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Varnish
4
Item Icon
Celestine
4
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Lumber
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
4
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
The Best FFXIV Levequests for Making Gil in Endwalker
Nerium
FFXIV Breaking Brick Mountains - Dragon Quest Event Crossover Guide
Nerium