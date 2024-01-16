Games
Hardsilver Staff
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 133
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
58
Physical Damage
63.41
Auto-attack
3.28
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 54
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
285 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+47
Critical Hit
+47
Intelligence
+50
Determination
+32
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 44
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
133
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Larimar
4
Void Glue
4
Hardsilver Nugget
4
Holy Rainbow Cloth
4
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
54
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
340
Max Quality
2280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
491
Craftsmanship
529
