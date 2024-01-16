Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Hardsilver Foil

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

59

67.65

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Titanium Nugget
5
Item Icon
Hardsilver Ingot
5
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Lumber
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
4
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams
How to Unlock the Vath Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Vendor Items
Nerium
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi