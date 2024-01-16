Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Hard Leather Wristguards
Hands - Item Level 11
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
15
Magic Defense
8
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 11
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+15
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
11
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Beast Sinew
1
Hard Leather
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
10
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
45
Max Quality
250
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
29
Craftsmanship
59
