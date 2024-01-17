Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Hard Leather Pot Helm
Head - Item Level 8
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
23
Magic Defense
23
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of War - Lv. 8
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+1
Dexterity
+1
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 8
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
8
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Leather
1
Hard Leather
1
Bronze Rivets
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
8
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
41
Max Quality
210
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
29
Craftsmanship
59
