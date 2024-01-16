Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Bronze Rivets

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Short bronze pins with large heads. Used in connecting metal plates.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Bronze Ingot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Bronze Ingot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

