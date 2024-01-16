Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Hard Leather Espadrilles
Feet - Item Level 15
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
18
Magic Defense
9
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 15
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
6 gil
Bonuses
Perception
+13
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 5
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
15
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Elm Lumber
1
Beast Sinew
1
Hard Leather
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
17
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
66
Max Quality
420
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
