FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Hanging Planter Branch
Wall-mounted - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A set of hanging potted plants that come with their own handy branch.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Integral Lumber
8
Shroud Seedling
8
Growth Formula Kappa
8
Crystals
Water Crystal
8
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
