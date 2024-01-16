Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Gust Tongue
Dark Knight's Arm - Item Level 450
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
87
Physical Damage
85.84
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
Classes
DRK - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+157
Tenacity
+157
Vitality
+157
Determination
+110
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
450
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Onyx
2
Prismatic Ingot
2
Stonegold Nugget
2
Tungsten Steel Ingot
2
Grade 2 Vitality Alkahest
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Required
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2480
Related Posts
FFXIV Patch 6.08 Notes Summary and Breakdown, Lots of Job Changes
Michael Higham
Ninja Job Guide for FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
All FFXIV 6.1 Job Changes: Full Breakdown from Patch Notes
Michael Higham