FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Gryphonskin Thighboots
Feet - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
63
Magic Defense
63
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL ROG MNK NIN SAM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
83 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+12
Vitality
+13
Dexterity
+12
Determination
+15
Direct Hit Rate
+12
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Coeurl Fur
1
Raptor Sinew
1
Rose Gold Nugget
1
Gryphonskin Knee Pads
1
Crystals
Wind Cluster
1
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
318
Required For Quick Synth
Control
374
