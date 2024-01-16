Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Gryphonskin Bandana

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

63

63

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Tourmaline
1
Item Icon
Undyed Felt
1
Item Icon
Hard Hippogryph Leather
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

