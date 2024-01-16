Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Griffin Leather Skirt of Fending

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

281

281

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Astral Silk
2
Item Icon
Crawler Silk
2
Item Icon
Griffin Leather
2
Item Icon
Seaborne Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Grade 2 Vitality Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

FFXIV Beast Tribes Guide - Mounts, Quests, Reset Time, Ranks
Dillon Skiffington
How to Unlock the Ananta Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams
All FFXIV Tribal Mounts and How to Get Them
Emily Berry