Spare a thought for the poor souls whose job it is to light each of the lanterns that line the streets of the Firmament every evening. Perhaps one day, someone will be so kind as to invent a system whereby they may be lit and extinguished remotely. Unfortunately, many of Ishgard's civic engineers are preoccupied with far more frivolous pursuits, such as imbuing tools with mystic energy using oddly specific materials.

Available for Purchase with gil No