Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Grade 4 Skybuilders' Crosscut Saw

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Strangely enough, it is not particularly well suited to cutting crosses.

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Pine Lumber
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' Ragstone
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' Gold Sand
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' Electrum Ore
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
4
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
How to Farm Skybuilders' Scrips in FFXIV
Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Macros: Level 20, 40, 60, 80
Cody Perez