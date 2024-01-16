Games
Grade 2 Skybuilders' Rug
Miscellany - Item Level 150
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Some things are best swept under one of these.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
16 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Dhalmel Hide
2
Approved Grade 2 Skybuilders' Straw
2
Approved Grade 2 Skybuilders' Pigment
2
Approved Grade 2 Skybuilders' Tea Leaves
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
580
Max Quality
6480
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
