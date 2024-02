In some parts of Eorzea, straw is used to weave hats with wide peaks to keep the sun from the wearer's eyes. Fortunately─or perhaps unfortunately─for Ishgardians, there is seldom enough sunlight to warrant such headwear, and the vicious winds would prevent the owner from remaining behatted for more than a few scant moments. Used in level 60 crafting recipes.

Available for Purchase with gil No