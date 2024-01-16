Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Goobbue Wall Chronometer
Wall-mounted - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A wall chronometer designed in a goobbue motif, a dazed look upon the creature's face.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Onyx
7
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1780
Max Quality
2300
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Eureka Orthos Floors 31-70 Guide - Mobs, Bosses, Tips
Hope Productions
FFXIV Beast Tribes Guide - Mounts, Quests, Reset Time, Ranks
Dillon Skiffington
All FFXIV Tribal Mounts and How to Get Them
Emily Berry