Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Gold Spectacles

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

83

48

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
2
Item Icon
Terminus Putty
2
Item Icon
Clear Glass Lens
2
Item Icon
Rose Gold Nugget
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham
FFXIV Hildibrand Quest Guide, Locations and Unlock for Patch 6.55
Michael Higham,Mills Webster
Fishing in FFXIV is an Intimate Look Into its World (and an Easy Level 80)
Michael Higham