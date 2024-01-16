Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Gold Saucer Consolation Prize
Miscellany - Item Level 265
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Because at the Gold Saucer, everyone goes home a winner.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Gold Saucer Consolation Prize Component
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
630
Max Quality
2232
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Armorer
Materials
Gold Saucer Consolation Prize Component
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
630
Max Quality
2232
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Alchemist
Materials
Gold Saucer Consolation Prize Component
2
Crystals
Water Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
630
Max Quality
2232
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Gold Saucer Consolation Prize Component
4
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
630
Max Quality
2232
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Gold Saucer Consolation Prize Component
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
630
Max Quality
2232
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Gold Saucer Consolation Prize Component
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
630
Max Quality
2232
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Gold Saucer Consolation Prize Component
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
630
Max Quality
2232
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Gold Saucer Consolation Prize Component
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
630
Max Quality
2232
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
