FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Gold Core

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A gold core required to repair Rurusha's mysterious relic.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Gold Core Material
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Gold Core Material
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Gold Core Material
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

