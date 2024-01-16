Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Gold Core Material

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A piece of material required to craft a core to repair Rurusha's mysterious relic.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham
14 Games Worth Playing If You Like FFXIV
Michael Higham
FFXIV 6.1 Patch Notes Summary; Here's All the Good Stuff [UPDATED]
Michael Higham