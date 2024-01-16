Games
Gold Connector
Other - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A gold connector required to repair Rurusha's mysterious relic.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Gold Connector Material
8
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2625
Max Quality
4320
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Gold Connector Material
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2625
Max Quality
4320
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Gold Connector Material
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2625
Max Quality
4320
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
