FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Gold Connector Material
Other - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A piece of material required to craft a connector to repair Rurusha's mysterious relic.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
