Glade Open-shelf Bookcase

A backless bookshelf designed in the glade fashion.

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Jadeite
3
Cobalt Ingot
3
Spruce Lumber
3
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

