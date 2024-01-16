Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Lancet Window
Window - Item Level 16
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A lancet window in the glade style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
38 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
16
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Ash Lumber
1
Elm Lumber
1
Clear Glass Lens
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
16
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
63
Max Quality
195
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
