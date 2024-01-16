Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Lancet Door

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A lancet door in the glade style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Steel Hinge
2
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
2
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
2
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Dragoon Job Guide for FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
Dragoon FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Hayes Madsen
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium