[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Lamppost

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A lamppost of steel such as one might see lining a Gridanian street.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
4
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
4
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
4
Item Icon
Clear Glass Lens
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
3
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

