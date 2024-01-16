Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Glade House Wall (Stone)

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A glade stone wall designed exclusively for use with houses.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
16
Item Icon
Granite
16
Item Icon
Cut Stone
16
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
16
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
16
Item Icon
Wind Shard
16
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

