FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade House Wall (Stone)
Exterior Wall - Item Level 35
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A glade stone wall designed exclusively for use with houses.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
729 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
35
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Mortar
16
Granite
16
Cut Stone
16
Oak Lumber
16
Crystals
Fire Shard
16
Wind Shard
16
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
38
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
129
Max Quality
640
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
