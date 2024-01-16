Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade House Roof (Composite)

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A glade composite roof designed exclusively for use with houses.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Roof Tile
20
Item Icon
Steel Nails
20
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
20
Item Icon
Steel Joint Plate
20
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
16
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
16
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

How to Make Gil by Crafting in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Eureka Guide: How It Works and How to Level Fast
Josh Brown
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington