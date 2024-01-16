Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade House Roof (Composite)
Roof - Item Level 35
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A glade composite roof designed exclusively for use with houses.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
632 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
35
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Roof Tile
20
Steel Nails
20
Walnut Lumber
20
Steel Joint Plate
20
Crystals
Water Shard
16
Lightning Shard
16
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
40
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
138
Max Quality
700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
