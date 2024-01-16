Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Gazebo
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A gazebo designed in the glade fashion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Firebricks
28
Clinker Bricks
28
Riviera Lantern
28
Lignum Vitae Lumber
28
Crystals
Water Crystal
28
Lightning Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1780
Max Quality
2300
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
