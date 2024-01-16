Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Glade Gazebo

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A gazebo designed in the glade fashion.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Firebricks
28
Item Icon
Clinker Bricks
28
Item Icon
Riviera Lantern
28
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
28
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
28
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

