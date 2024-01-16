Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Drawer Table
Table - Item Level 15
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A drawer table designed in the glade style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
120 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
15
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Beeswax
1
Ash Lumber
1
Copper Ingot
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
15
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
55
Max Quality
180
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
