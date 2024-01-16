Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Dining Table

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A steel-rimmed dining table designed in the glade style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Beeswax
2
Item Icon
Iron Plate
2
Item Icon
Yew Lumber
2
Item Icon
Iron Rivets
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
2
Item Icon
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

The Latest FFXIV Patch Shows the English Localization Team's Unhinged Humor
Natalie Flores
A Chocobo Built For One: Why and How I Got a Divorce in FFXIV
Ginny Woo
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium