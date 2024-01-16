Glade Dining Table

Games
Table - Item Level 25
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A steel-rimmed dining table designed in the glade style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
25
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Beeswax
2
Iron Plate
2
Yew Lumber
2
Iron Rivets
2
Crystals
Ice Shard
2
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
25
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
89
Max Quality
330
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
