Item Icon

Glade Cottage Roof (Stone)

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A glade stone roof designed exclusively for use with cottages.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Straw
8
Item Icon
Iron Nails
8
Item Icon
Yew Lumber
8
Item Icon
Iron Joint Plate
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

