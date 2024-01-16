Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Iron Nails

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Iron nails used in crafting and construction.

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

