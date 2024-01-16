Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Cobblestone Wall
Fence - Item Level 32
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A cobblestone wall designed to complement glade residences. Mix and match at your own peril.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
574 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
32
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Humus
12
Cut Stone
12
Roof Tile
12
Shroud Seedling
12
Crystals
Fire Shard
12
Wind Shard
12
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
32
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
110
Max Quality
475
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
How to Make Gil by Crafting in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
How to Farm Allied Seals in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Eureka Guide: How It Works and How to Level Fast
Josh Brown