FFXIV Items
Item Database
Glade Blossom Rug

Details
A blossom motif rug woven in the glade fashion.

Leatherworker

Materials
Bloodgrass
5
Mythril Rivets
5
Raptor Leather
5
Crystals
Wind Shard
5
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

