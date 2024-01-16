Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Arched Door

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An arched door in the glade style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
3
Item Icon
Steel Hinge
3
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
3
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

