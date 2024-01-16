Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Arched Door
Door - Item Level 32
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An arched door in the glade style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
174 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
32
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Oak Lumber
3
Steel Hinge
3
Silver Ingot
3
Crystals
Ice Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
32
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
110
Max Quality
475
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
