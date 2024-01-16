Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Gilded Rosewood Fishing Rod

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

27

28.8

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Shark Oil
6
Item Icon
Mythril Ingot
6
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
6
Item Icon
Rosewood Fishing Rod
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
6
Item Icon
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

