Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Gilded Rosewood Fishing Rod
Fisher's Primary Tool - Item Level 48
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
27
Physical Damage
28.8
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
FSH - Lv. 48
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
7228 gil
Sells for
100 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+84
Perception
+48
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 38
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
48
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Shark Oil
6
Mythril Ingot
6
Electrum Ingot
6
Rosewood Fishing Rod
6
Crystals
Ice Shard
6
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
48
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
258
Max Quality
1410
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
All FFXIV Mounts From Achievements and How to Get Them
Emily Berry
FFXIV Hildibrand Quest Guide, Locations and Unlock for Patch 6.55
Michael Higham
,
Mills Webster
FFXIV Community Creates Dazzling Gold Runways With New Show Emote
Michael Higham