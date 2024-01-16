Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Bat Wing

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The leathery wing of a bat.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

How to Unlock Abyssos Raids (Normal and Savage) in FFXIV Patch 6.2
Mike Williams
Chicory's Team is Teasing What I Guess Will Be Another GOTY
Andrea Shearon
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington