FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Bat Wing
Reagent - Item Level 14
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
The leathery wing of a bat.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
21 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
