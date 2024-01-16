Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Gazelle Horn Fishing Rod

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

39

41.6

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Gazelle Horn
5
Item Icon
Persimmon Lumber
5
Item Icon
Tama-hagane Ingot
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
4
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

