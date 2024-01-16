Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Garlond Steel

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A lightweight form of steel developed by the eponymous chief engineer of the Garlond Ironworks.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Coke
1
Item Icon
Vivianite
1
Item Icon
Cobalt Ore
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
1
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Coke
1
Item Icon
Vivianite
1
Item Icon
Cobalt Ore
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

