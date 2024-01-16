Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Garlond Steel
Metal - Item Level 125
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A lightweight form of steel developed by the eponymous chief engineer of the Garlond Ironworks.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
17 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Coke
1
Vivianite
1
Cobalt Ore
1
Crystals
Ice Cluster
1
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
52
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
260
Max Quality
2140
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
462
Craftsmanship
502
Blacksmith
Materials
Coke
1
Vivianite
1
Cobalt Ore
1
Crystals
Fire Cluster
1
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
52
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
260
Max Quality
2140
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
462
Craftsmanship
502
Related Posts
FFXIV Reconditioned Relic Weapon Guide: Crystal Sand Exchange & Farming
Mike Williams
All FFXIV Online Store Mounts
Emily Berry
New Items Celebrating Fan Festival 2023 Added to Final Fantasy XIV's Online Store
Mills Webster