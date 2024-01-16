Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Gaganaskin Fringe Boots
Feet - Item Level 180
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
138
Magic Defense
69
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 61
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
14113 gil
Sells for
212 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+13
Gathering
+6
Perception
+71
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 51
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
3
Gagana Leather
3
Bloodhempen Yarn
3
Amphiptere Leather
3
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
630
Max Quality
2790
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
Related Posts
FFXIV Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week - April 1, 2022
Nerium
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Macros: Level 20, 40, 60, 80
Cody Perez