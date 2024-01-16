Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Florist's Stall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Place this stall in your garden to play at florist whenever the mood takes you.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Blue Violas
28
Item Icon
Yellow Tulips
28
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
28
Item Icon
Glade Pendant Lamp
28
Item Icon
Walnut Dining Table
28
Item Icon
Growth Formula Kappa
28
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
28
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

