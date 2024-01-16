Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Flamecloaked Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble Rubicante, the archfiend of fire.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Bayberry Cloth
3
Item Icon
Ilmenite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Pearl of Flames
3
Item Icon
Rutilated Quartz
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

