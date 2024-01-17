Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Fingerless Hard Leather Gloves
Hands - Item Level 15
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
31
Magic Defense
31
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of War - Lv. 15
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
6 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+2
Vitality
+1
Dexterity
+2
Determination
+2
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 5
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
15
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Iron Rivets
1
Hard Leather
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
15
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
55
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
