Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Grenade Ash
Reagent - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Dark grey ash produced by the internal combustions of a grenade.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
216 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Best Warlock Build for Season of Dawn
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Exodus: Evacuation & Preparation Quest Guide - All Traveler's Chosen Quest Steps
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Exodus-Focused Umbral Engram Guide - How to Get These New Engrams
Dillon Skiffington