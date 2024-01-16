Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Faerie Chandelier
Ceiling Light - Item Level 160
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
This delicate light fixture will remind you the wood is alive and always watching...
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
160
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Crystal Glass
2
Potters Stone
2
Tallow Candle
2
Aurum Regis Nugget
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
1450
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
