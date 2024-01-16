Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Faerie Chandelier

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

This delicate light fixture will remind you the wood is alive and always watching...

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
2
Item Icon
Potters Stone
2
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
2
Item Icon
Aurum Regis Nugget
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

All Rewards For FFXIV's The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove
Jessica Scharnagle
Best Weapons for Every Job in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
FFXIV Scholar Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi