Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Factory Pillar
Furnishing - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A rusted metal pillar with an uncanny resemblance to those found in the Copied Factory.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
75 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Bismuth Ingot
8
Manganese Ingot
8
Weathering Agent
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Civilization 6 Leaders Guide: Base Game Leaders, Units, Improvements
Dillon Skiffington
Civilization 6 Gathering Storm Leaders Guide: Perks, Unique Units, & More
Dillon Skiffington
Civilization 6: Rise & Fall Leaders Guide: Perks, Unique Units, & More
Dillon Skiffington